These celeb pets make more money than you

Cape Town – If you thought using a calculator to work out how long it takes a Kardashian to earn your annual salary is depressing, think again.

There is now a new calculator that shows you how long it takes for your fav Insta-famous pets to earn your annual salary.

Pets of the Net, created by leading UK pet food brand Webbox, compares the earnings of some of the most famous furry faces on social media with a user-selected salary, but be warned, it can be pawsitively upsetting!

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS:

When on the website all you need to do is simply choose between the pound or dollar currency option, enter your yearly earnings into the calculator, click ‘compare’ and voila!

In seconds you will see how long it takes Grumpy Cat, Gigoo The Chicken, Choupette, Doug The Pug, Keyboard Cat and JiffPom to earn your yearly salary.

A post shared by Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:18am PST





FUN FACTS:

The calculator also offers fun facts, such as each celeb pet’s yearly salary as well as how many times they earn your salary in a month.

And if that’s not enough, the calculations also offer a comparison of the quantity of various things you and each pet could buy such as catnip, bodyguards and Wagyu fillet steaks.

According to the site Keyboard Cat is at the top of the earning list with £70 000 000 per year, that is a whopping R 1 262 740 146,12! While Doug the Pug is the bottom earner with £350 000, which is still a staggering R 6 313 700,73 per year.

SEE HOW LONG IT TAKES A CELEB PET TO EARN YOUR ANNUAL SALARY HERE!

