Tina Turner’s son Craig dead from apparent suicide

2018-07-04 07:51
 
tina turner

Cape Town – Tina Turner’s son, Craig Turner has died by suicide. He was 59.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed with E! News, Craig died on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, California residence.

Craig – who worked as a real estate agent - is Tina’s firstborn son and was born when the hitmaker was 18, before she married Ike Turner in 1962, TMZ reports.

Craig’s father was a saxophonist named Raymond Hill, who performed with Ike's band and died in 2007.

Tina is currently making a rare trip outside her new home country of Switzerland to attend Paris Fashion Week events.

According to People magazine, the 78-year-old attended Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fashion show hours before her son’s death.

A rep for Tina did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Angelina Jolie doppelganger 'looks more like Micheal Jackson' after 10th op Cape Town student on the day she met Meghan, Harry and the queen: ‘I was scared I didn’t curtsy correctly!’ Zuraida Jardine shares stunning snaps from Mauritius Everyone has had enough of Kim Kardashian in this new KUWTK trailer PICS: Kaley Cuoco’s wedding snaps look like a real-life fairy tale
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Mila Kunis' family sometimes believe fake news about her

2018-07-03 22:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 