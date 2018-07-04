Tina Turner’s son Craig dead from apparent suicide

Cape Town – Tina Turner’s son, Craig Turner has died by suicide. He was 59.
A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed with E! News, Craig died on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, California residence.
Craig – who worked as a real estate agent - is Tina’s firstborn son and was born when the hitmaker was 18, before she married Ike Turner in 1962, TMZ reports.
Craig’s father was a saxophonist named Raymond Hill, who performed with Ike's band and died in 2007.
Tina Turner's Firstborn Son Craig Turner Dead from Suicide https://t.co/9i9xw1kDoA— TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2018
Tina is currently making a rare trip outside her new home country of Switzerland to attend Paris Fashion Week events.
According to People magazine, the 78-year-old attended Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fashion show hours before her son’s death.
A rep for Tina did not immediately respond to request for comment.
