Tom Cruise convincing James Corden to skydive is the feel-good video you need to watch





Cape Town - On Thursday’s Late Late Show Hollywood star Tom Cruise convinced host James Corden to skydive at 15,000 feet and it was epic.

“I’ve actually been trying to get a hold of Tom the last couple of days to cancel but I had his number saved wrong in my phone,” Corden said in the video, posted on YouTube, documenting the build-up to the big jump.

In the segment the two charismatic men have great chemistry and we could totally see them starring in a buddy comedy together.

Tom is on a press tour for Mission: Impossible Fallout which is currently out is SA cinemas now.




