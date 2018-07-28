Tom Cruise convincing James Corden to skydive is the feel-good video you need to watch

Cape Town - On Thursday’s Late Late Show Hollywood star Tom Cruise convinced host James Corden to skydive at 15,000 feet and it was epic.
“I’ve actually been trying to get a hold of Tom the last couple of days to cancel but I had his number saved wrong in my phone,” Corden said in the video, posted on YouTube, documenting the build-up to the big jump.
In the segment the two charismatic men have great chemistry and we could totally see them starring in a buddy comedy together.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF TOM AND JAMES SKYDIVING HERE:
Tom is on a press tour for Mission: Impossible Fallout which is currently out is SA cinemas now. Read our review here.
