UPDATE: Demi Lovato refused to tell paramedics what drug she took

Cape Town – Demi Lovato reportedly refused to disclose which drug caused her to overdose when paramedics responded to a 911 call at her home.

According to TMZ, a law enforcement source says the Sober singer was not cooperative when paramedics attended to her at her home on Tuesday morning.

TMZ first reported Demi overdosed on heroin, however sources confirmed to Daily Mail that she was given Narcan when she was found – Narcan is a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly, Demi’s friends had the medication on hand in case something like this would happen.

"One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house."

A law enforcement source further confirmed that no drugs were found at Demi’s home and there is currently no criminal investigation.



A rep for Demi released a statement stating that she is awake and recovering with her family.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

