WATCH: Cardi B announces Offset split

Cardi B has revealed that she and Offset have separated.

In a video, shared on Instagram on Wednesday morning, the rapper announced she and the Migos member “grew out of love” and are no longer together.

Cardi added “that it might take time to get a divorce” but noted that she still has “a lot of love for him” because he is the father of her daughter.

Cardi and Offset’s relationship defied all odds after footage of Bad and Boujee hitmaker allegedly cheating surfaced in January, months after they got engaged in October 2017.

Cardi B responded to the cheating allegations in since deleted tweets asking for privacy, but only time would prove that she forgave his infidelity.

In April, Cardi confirmed she and Offset were expecting their first child together.

Just two months later a marriage certificate showed that the former couple secretly tied the knot on 20 September 2017 in Atlanta, one month before they announced their engagement.

They musical duo welcomed their daughter, Kulture in July 2018.