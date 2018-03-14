WATCH: Charlize Theron caught out gossiping in Afrikaans

Cape Town – Charlize Theron and her mom, Gerda were caught in a super-awkward moment when speaking Afrikaans behind someone’s back and it’s hilarious!

The South African beauty is currently promoting her latest flick Gringo and appeared on The Late Late Show with fellow cast members David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton.

During the show, Charlize recalled a time she and her mom purposely spoke Afrikaans so that the people around them couldn't understand what they were saying and let’s be honest we have all done it some or other time in our lives.

So, the 42-year-old and Gerda were waiting for their luggage after a flight to New York when they came across a “rude man”.

Of course, they totally vented about him in their home language, thinking he wouldn’t understand because, according to Charlize, only 3% of the world’s population speaks the South African language.

But, little did they know…

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: