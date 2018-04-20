WATCH: Here are TIME’s 100 Most Influential People for 2018 in one minute

Cape Town – It’s that time of year again – TIME magazine has announced its list of the 100 Most Influential People for 2018.

The latest edition of the magazine's annual list includes South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in the Pioneers category along with well-known names including Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Cardi B, Kumail Nanjiani and Stoneman Douglas High School students Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Emma González and Alex Wind.

The list is further divided into three other categories namely Artists, Leaders, and Icons.

45 people on the list are under 40 years old, but more noticeably, 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown makes history as the youngest designee to ever be included on the list.

While still a far way away from gender parity, this year’s list sees the more women than ever before - 45 to be exact.

Click here to see the full list and what their guest contributors had to say about them.

SEE TIME’s 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN 1 MINUTE HERE: