WATCH: Here are TIME’s 100 Most Influential People for 2018 in one minute

2018-04-20 11:59
 
TIME's 100 Most Influential People

Cape Town – It’s that time of year again – TIME magazine has announced its list of the 100 Most Influential People for 2018.

The latest edition of the magazine's annual list includes South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in the Pioneers category along with well-known names including Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Cardi B, Kumail Nanjiani and Stoneman Douglas High School students Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Emma González and Alex Wind.

The list is further divided into three other categories namely Artists, Leaders, and Icons.

45 people on the list are under 40 years old, but more noticeably, 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown makes history as the youngest designee to ever be included on the list.

While still a far way away from gender parity, this year’s list sees the more women than ever before - 45 to be exact.

Click here to see the full list and what their guest contributors had to say about them.

SEE TIME’s 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN 1 MINUTE HERE:

Read more on:    celebrities  |  time magazine

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Charlize Theron clarifies she's not leaving the US due to racism but is concerned Trevor Noah to Bill Gates: ‘You handle malaria I'll figure out schools’ Trevor Noah named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people Pink is People’s Most Beautiful Woman in the World for 2018 and we totally agree! Our riveting hour with the enigmatic Grace Jones
FIRST LOOK: Meet the contestants of Survivor SA: Philippines We meet the humble star behind one of TV’s most iconic female characters DStv 2018 price hike: Here's how much you will pay Millions of people listen to this composer's music every day - but most of them don't even know it Which music streaming platform should you try out in South Africa? Here's a handy guide!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Michelle Williams is engaged – and the pics are adorable!

2018-04-20 11:15
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 