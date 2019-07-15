WATCH: Kylie Jenner says she 'needed to grow' without Jordyn Woods in new KUWTK Exclusive Look

2019-07-15 20:00
 
kylie jenner

Cape Town – Ever since the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal broke in February this year, viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have religiously been watching as things unfolded on screen.

ALSO SEE: The moment the Kardashians find out about the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

In the two-part season finale, we witnessed how the truth came out, Khloe’s reaction to it, and Kylie’s response as she begged her sisters not to bully her best friend – someone she considered her sister. 

Now, in a new promo for the upcoming 17th season, Kylie admits that, for her own personal growth, she needed to let Jordyn go. 

"I think this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For me, for her, for you, for everybody," she tells Khloe.   

"She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, and I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times in your life and then not there for others."

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian calls Jordyn Woods a liar after her tell-all interview on Red Table Talk

E! News confirmed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return in spring 2019 for its 17th season, with Khloe commenting at the end of the promo, “This is the season to filter through the bullshit.” 

WATCH THE FULL CLIP AND EXCLUSIVE LOOK BELOW: 

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Duchess Kate's reactions to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon win is pure gold! 10 pop songs you didn't know had a dark meaning PICS: Duchess Meghan meets Queen Bey at 'The Lion King' premiere in London Enhle Mbali calls out 'irresponsible articles' after Black Coffee divorce reports WATCH: Here are the Miss South Africa 2019 top 16 finalists
A horror and a buddy comedy - Here are the 2 new movies in cinemas Miss SA announces changes to the pageant format - you will now have a say who wins! Intruder breaks into Buckingham Palace while queen sleeps metres away WATCH: Here are the Miss South Africa 2019 top 16 finalists SABC confirms Phat Joe 'unscheduled until further notice'
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seal secret romance with a kiss

2019-07-15 15:16
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 