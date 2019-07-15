WATCH: Kylie Jenner says she 'needed to grow' without Jordyn Woods in new KUWTK Exclusive Look

Cape Town – Ever since the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal broke in February this year, viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have religiously been watching as things unfolded on screen.

In the two-part season finale, we witnessed how the truth came out, Khloe’s reaction to it, and Kylie’s response as she begged her sisters not to bully her best friend – someone she considered her sister.

Now, in a new promo for the upcoming 17th season, Kylie admits that, for her own personal growth, she needed to let Jordyn go.

"I think this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For me, for her, for you, for everybody," she tells Khloe.

"She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, and I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times in your life and then not there for others."

E! News confirmed that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return in spring 2019 for its 17th season, with Khloe commenting at the end of the promo, “This is the season to filter through the bullshit.”

