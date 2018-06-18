WATCH: Meghan’s father gives first TV interview since royal wedding

Cape Town – Duchess Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle has given his first TV interview since his daughter married into the royal family in May.

The exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain comes after Thomas’ involvement in the royal wedding caused a media storm.

The retired television cinematographer first made headlines after staging paparazzi photos of himself hunched over a computer at an internet café in Mexico reading articles about his daughter.

He later apologised, feeling “deeply humiliated” about the whole situation.

READ MORE: Meghan’s dad ‘very sorry’ about faked paparazzi photos as sister drops another bombshell

Speaking about why he initially thought it was a good idea, Thomas told GMB’s Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: “This was a presentation to me, to change my image because in the last year photographs of me were always derogatory, so I thought this would be a nice way of improving my look.”

Following the incident, reports that Thomas had withdrawn from the wedding surfaced – he was expected to walk his daughter down the aisle – forcing Kensington Palace to release a statement.



“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” the palace statement said at the time. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

READ MORE: Kensington Palace releases a statement after reports that Meghan's dad withdraws from royal wedding

It was later reported that Thomas would no longer be attending the royal wedding due to scheduled heart surgery. Meghan released a statement announcing the news.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” the statement said at the time.

READ MORE: Meghan releases statement after father wedding drama

Speaking about missing the opportunity of walking his daughter down the aisle, Thomas admits he was very jealous but also thankful that Prince Harry’s father Charles was there to do it.

He added that Meghan and Harry were very supportive after he told them he cannot attend the wedding due to his surgery.

“They were disappointed but they both said, ‘Take care of yourself, we are worried about you.’ They said that the important thing was that I get better.”

Thomas and Prince Harry are yet to meet in person but have spoken over the phone on numerous occasions.



The 73-year-old shared how he first learned of Meghan and Harry’s relationship revealing that the former Suits actress instructed him to refer to Harry only as ‘H’.

As their relationship progressed, Meghan and Harry made numerous phone calls to keep Thomas in the loop of their plans every step of the way until eventually Harry asked for his daughter’s hand.

“Harry asked for her hand over the phone and I said, ‘You’re a gentleman. Promise me you’ll never raise your hand against my daughter and, of course, I give you my blessing.’”

Thomas goes on to share more information about his daughter during the interview, including her plans to have children as well as what he now calls her after she received a royal title.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:



