WATCH: Tristan Thompson allegedly caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Cape Town – Tristan Thompson has allegedly been recorded cheating on Khloé Kardashian days before she is due to give birth to their daughter.
Exclusive footage, obtained by Daily Mail, shows a hooded man reported to be the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing an unidentified woman in a club on Saturday night.
Tristan is currently touring with his basketball team and was allegedly spotted getting cozy with the woman at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in Manhattan.
Tristan Thompson caught on video locking lips with a sexy brunette at Manhattan club just days before Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth https://t.co/oRXrRysiYs— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 10, 2018
He was later filmed arriving at his Four Seasons Hotel with the same women, TMZ reports.
In a video, obtained by the site, the pair can be seen arriving together on Sunday morning around 05:00. They were later seen leaving together wearing different clothes.
TMZ further reports the woman was last spotted outside the hotel on Monday with what looks like a Louis Vuitton overnight bag.
Tristan Thompson Went Back to NYC Hotel with Woman from Nightclub https://t.co/wTbqzSrCS2— TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2018
This comes after video footage of the 27-year-old kissing a woman and motorboating another back in October, when Khloé was three months pregnant, surfaced.
The video, obtained by TMZ, was reportedly taken on 7 October 2017.
Neither Khloé nor Tristan have commented on the allegations.
