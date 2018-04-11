WATCH: Tristan Thompson allegedly caught cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Cape Town – Tristan Thompson has allegedly been recorded cheating on Khloé Kardashian days before she is due to give birth to their daughter.

Exclusive footage, obtained by Daily Mail, shows a hooded man reported to be the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing an unidentified woman in a club on Saturday night.

Tristan is currently touring with his basketball team and was allegedly spotted getting cozy with the woman at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in Manhattan.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO:

He was later filmed arriving at his Four Seasons Hotel with the same women, TMZ reports.

In a video, obtained by the site, the pair can be seen arriving together on Sunday morning around 05:00. They were later seen leaving together wearing different clothes.

TMZ further reports the woman was last spotted outside the hotel on Monday with what looks like a Louis Vuitton overnight bag.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE VIDEO:

This comes after video footage of the 27-year-old kissing a woman and motorboating another back in October, when Khloé was three months pregnant, surfaced.

The video, obtained by TMZ, was reportedly taken on 7 October 2017.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Neither Khloé nor Tristan have commented on the allegations.