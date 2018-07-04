Will the Duchess of Sussex make an appearance at Wimbledon? Serena Williams has the deets

2018-07-04 08:52
 
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

Cape Town – Wimbledon 2018 is in full swing, so will we see any royals at the tennis tournament?

After spending time and supporting her royal friend at a recent polo match, Serena Williams has implied the Duchess of Sussex may make an appearance to support her.

After winning her first-round singles, Serena – who attended the royal wedding with her husband Alexis Ohanian in May – weighed in on whether her friend would join the crowd.

“I don’t know,” Serena told reporters, adding: “We'll see. If I keep winning.”

This won’t be the first time members of the royal family have graced Wimbledon. At the 2017 tournament, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge - who is currently on maternity leave after the birth of her son Prince Louis - kicked off the annual event sporting a new haircut.

SEE MORE: Duchess Catherine kicks off Wimbledon with a new haircut

And the royals aren’t the only famous faces to step out for a great day of tennis-watching. British and Hollywood celebs have often been spotted amongst the crowd.

SEE PICS: 8 celebs spotted at Wimbledon

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Angelina Jolie doppelganger 'looks more like Micheal Jackson' after 10th op Cape Town student on the day she met Meghan, Harry and the queen: ‘I was scared I didn’t curtsy correctly!’ Zuraida Jardine shares stunning snaps from Mauritius Everyone has had enough of Kim Kardashian in this new KUWTK trailer PICS: Kaley Cuoco’s wedding snaps look like a real-life fairy tale
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Nia Vardalos files for divorce from Ian Gomez

9 minutes ago
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 