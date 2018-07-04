Will the Duchess of Sussex make an appearance at Wimbledon? Serena Williams has the deets

Cape Town – Wimbledon 2018 is in full swing, so will we see any royals at the tennis tournament?

After spending time and supporting her royal friend at a recent polo match, Serena Williams has implied the Duchess of Sussex may make an appearance to support her.

After winning her first-round singles, Serena – who attended the royal wedding with her husband Alexis Ohanian in May – weighed in on whether her friend would join the crowd.

“I don’t know,” Serena told reporters, adding: “We'll see. If I keep winning.”

This won’t be the first time members of the royal family have graced Wimbledon. At the 2017 tournament, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge - who is currently on maternity leave after the birth of her son Prince Louis - kicked off the annual event sporting a new haircut.

And the royals aren’t the only famous faces to step out for a great day of tennis-watching. British and Hollywood celebs have often been spotted amongst the crowd.

