Zac Efron hospitalised with a life-threatening infection

2019-12-29 19:34
 
Zac Efron

Cape Town – Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron was rushed to hospital in Brisbane, Australia after being struck down with an infection while filming a new television series, Killing Zac Efron, in Papua New Guinea.

The actor was hospitalised with a "form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection" according to The Sunday Telegraph in Australia.

According to Health24 typhoid is: "a severe acute illness caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi."

The incident apparently took place around Christmas.The Aussie Medical Rescue Group told the print publication that they recently flew an American citizen aged in his 30s from Papua New Guinea to Brisbane but did not give further comment.

After reportedly receiving treatment for several days, the 32-year-old was given the all-clear to fly back to his home in the United States.

The new show sees Zac – who was once a Disney Channel star - travel to a remote island for 21 days with very little to survive.

The survival series is set to air on short-form mobile video platform Quibi, which launches in April.

Compiled by Alex Isaacs

Sources: The Sunday Telegraph,Health24

Photo: Getty Images

Read more on:    zac efron  |  celebrities  |  tv

