4 wedding portraits of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Cape Town – Only two days after the royal nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the royal family have released four official wedding portraits.

The images were taken by Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later at a private dinner at Royal Lodge.

The first photo shows Princess Eugenie and Jack joined by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, The Duchess of York, Jack's parents George and Nicola Brooksbank and his brother Thomas and the bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in The White Drawing Room, Windsor Castle.

SEE THE PORTRAIT HERE:

The second photo is of Princess Eugenie and Jack surrounded by their bridesmaids and pageboys in The White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

SEE THE PORTRAIT HERE:

The third photo shows Princess Eugenie and Jack sharing a kiss in the Scottish State Coach upon its return to Windsor Castle after the carriage procession.

SEE THE PORTRAIT HERE:

The fourth photo shows Princess Eugenie and Jack at the Royal Lodge ahead of their private evening reception. The Princess changed into a blush silk gown by designer Zac Posen for the evening festivities.



SEE THE PORTRAIT HERE:

(Photos: Alex Bramall/Buckingham Palace via AP)



