All the delicious deets about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake

Cape Town – As their big day approaches, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slowly been sharing all the important details about their wedding.

From the date, time and venue to the public guest list, Kensington Palace are making sure to share every detail ahead of 19 May.

On Tuesday the Palace’s official Twitter announced delicious details about an important part of any celebration – the cake.

Pastry chef Claire Ptak has been chosen by Harry and Meghan to create a lemon elderflower cake that incorporates flavours and colours of spring.

Ptak is the owner of London-based bakery, Violet Bakery Cafe, and focuses on using only seasonal and organic ingredients. She appears to be a favourite of Meghan’s as the American actress previously interviewed the pasrty chef for her former lifestyle website, The Tig.

Kensington Palace further tweeted that the couple look forward to sharing the cake with all of their guests.

Now, all we're waiting for are dress details.