All the delicious deets about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake

Cape Town – As their big day approaches, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slowly been sharing all the important details about their wedding.
From the date, time and venue to the public guest list, Kensington Palace are making sure to share every detail ahead of 19 May.
On Tuesday the Palace’s official Twitter announced delicious details about an important part of any celebration – the cake.
Pastry chef Claire Ptak has been chosen by Harry and Meghan to create a lemon elderflower cake that incorporates flavours and colours of spring.
For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018
For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.
Ptak is the owner of London-based bakery, Violet Bakery Cafe, and focuses on using only seasonal and organic ingredients. She appears to be a favourite of Meghan’s as the American actress previously interviewed the pasrty chef for her former lifestyle website, The Tig.
Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018
Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig.
Kensington Palace further tweeted that the couple look forward to sharing the cake with all of their guests.
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018
Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th.
Now, all we're waiting for are dress details.
{{item.description}} Read More »
PretoriaCity Press
PretoriaMynet
Cape TownTumaini ConsultingR500 000 - R550 000 Per Year
TownhousesR 1 550 000
HousesR 756 000
HousesR 985 000