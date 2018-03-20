All the delicious deets about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake

2018-03-20 13:59
 

Cape Town – As their big day approaches, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slowly been sharing all the important details about their wedding.

From the date, time and venue to the public guest list, Kensington Palace are making sure to share every detail ahead of 19 May.

On Tuesday the Palace’s official Twitter announced delicious details about an important part of any celebration – the cake.

Pastry chef Claire Ptak has been chosen by Harry and Meghan to create a lemon elderflower cake that incorporates flavours and colours of spring.

Ptak is the owner of London-based bakery, Violet Bakery Cafe, and focuses on using only seasonal and organic ingredients. She appears to be a favourite of Meghan’s as the American actress previously interviewed the pasrty chef for her former lifestyle website, The Tig.

Kensington Palace further tweeted that the couple look forward to sharing the cake with all of their guests.

Now, all we're waiting for are dress details.

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Renée Zellweger’s latest movie transformation might even be better than Bridget! Somizi confirms engagement! Christi and Nico Panagio celebrate 12 years of marriage Autopsy reveals new details about Glee star’s death Carlos Santana on coming back to SA: My home is in Africa
Black Panther makes African box office history This 44-year-old hilariously recreates famous celebrity snaps you have to see! WATCH: John Kani and Connie Chiume on Black Panther and what the movie means to them WATCH: We sit down with Black Panther's Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o in South Africa The full line-up for One Source Live has been announced... And it's fire!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Tia Mowry’s most adorable pregnancy snaps

2018-03-19 22:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 