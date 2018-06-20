Another royal baby born as Zara Tindall gives birth to a girl

London — Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Zara Tindall has given birth to another baby girl.
Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player.
The baby was born on Monday and has not yet been named. The palace said the baby weighs nine pounds three ounces (4.2 kg).
The palace says the queen and other senior royals are "delighted with the news."
Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.
The baby is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.
Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, who are divorced. She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.
