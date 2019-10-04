Another royal lawsuit: Harry sues British papers over 'illegal interception of voicemail messages'

2019-10-04 20:09
 
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Cape Town - Prince Harry is suing The Sun and the Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking and illegally intercepting voicemail messages.

According to BBC News documents have been filed on behalf of the Duke of Sussex at the High Court.

This comes after his wife, Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter, earlier this week.

READ MORE: Prince Harry releases a heartbreaking statement as the Duchess of Sussex sues the Mail on Sunday

"We can confirm that the Duke of Sussex has issued a claim," News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun daily and the now-defunct News of the World said in a statement without elaborating, reports AFP.

While the exact details of the suit are not clear BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond says that "The presumption is this goes back to the phone hacking scandal of the early 2000s."

The Duke and Duchess have just wrapped up a successful Southern African tour – visiting Cape Town, Johannesburg, Angola, Botswana and Malawi.

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan in Johannesburg - Here's everything you might have missed!

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht. (Sources: Channel24, BBC News, AFP)

