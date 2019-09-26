Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice is engaged!

Cape Town – We’ve got another royal wedding to look forward to – Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice of York, is engaged!

The Royal Household tweeted the news on Thursday 26 September with an official statement that read, "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi."

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/E7VRBC7H96 pic.twitter.com/7sSIVy8Kmj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 26, 2019

The couple started dating a few months ago and made their first public appearance as a couple in March of this year at the 2019 National Portrait Gallery Gala.

The couple has been inseparable ever since.

The princess and the business got engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier in September, and their wedding is set to take place in 2020.

With the announcement, Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said, "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

"We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

?? © Princess Eugenie pic.twitter.com/dEfVQPjFNh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 26, 2019

Congratulations to Her Royal Highness and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!