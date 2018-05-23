Bishop Michael Curry on his royal wedding sermon: ‘I only deviated slightly’

Cape Town – The Most Rev. Bishop Michael Curry has opened up about the positive feedback he has received after preaching at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

He delivered one of the most talked about sermons at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and now the Bishop says he is “feeling the love” he preached about.

During an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Curry says people’s response to his sermon has been “remarkable and very surprising” after Roberts pointed out that he now has groupies.

THE INVITATION

Speaking of his invitation to give an address Curry said “it was the decision of the couple,” adding that he didn’t believe it at first.

“I got a phone call and I didn’t believe it. A member of my staff called and said, ‘They’d like you to preach at the royal wedding’ and I said, ‘Get out of here, it’s an April Fool’s. You got to be kidding me.’

“Anyway, it turned out to be true and I had to call the Archbishop of Canterbury and it all happened from there.”

THE MANUSCRIPT

In preparation for his sermon Curry says he sent an outline of his manuscript to church officials but ended up deviating only slightly.

“I did provide a copy of the manuscript about a week before I think it was, and I only deviated slightly. I mean, you can't get a preacher…you're going to deviate a little bit.

“But they were basically aware of the basic outline and what was in it. They were very gracious.”

THE MESSAGE FOR THE WEDDING

Bishop Michael Curry quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, referenced to slavery and spoke about how love could overcome all things including hunger, poverty and war during his 14-minute sermon at St George’s chapel on Saturday.

When asked by Roberts why it was so important to give such a powerful message, Curry said that the love between Harry and Meghan “was a reflection of a greater love and that greater love is the love of God.”

Curry added: “I realised that’s the message for this wedding - not just for the couple and their family, but for anybody who was in the church – the message that God really wants us to lover each other and love God.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

