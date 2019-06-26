British High Commissioner confirms Harry and Meghan's trip to South Africa

Cape Town - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit South Africa later this year, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement was made days after public backlash, following the release of the British monarchy's accounts for the last financial year.

The British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey, addressed the media in London saying Meghan and Harry will be visiting South Africa as part of a "longer tour."

According to The Commissioner, the "short" trip which is said to be "a matter of days" will take place in Autumn (UK), which is spring-time in the Southern Hemisphere.

"I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival SONA, which could restore economic growth all on its own," he joked, implying the visit could positively impact the country's economy.

ALSO READ: Duchess Meghan upgrades engagement ring -- and we almost missed it!





