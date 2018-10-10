Buckingham Palace releases sweet snaps of happy couple Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

2018-10-10 11:55
 
princess eugenie, jack brooksbank

Cape Town – Britain’s second royal wedding for the year is just around the corner and Buckingham Palace is celebrating the happy couple.

Several photos of Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank were shared on social media on Wednesday, giving fans an inside look of their relationship.

Included in the string of images is a snap of the couple at Balmoral in Scotland, a candid New Year’s Eve pic and two adorable photos of both Eugenie and Jack from when they were toddlers.

SEE THE PICS HERE:

READ NEXT: All the deets about Britain's next royal wedding

