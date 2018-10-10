Buckingham Palace releases sweet snaps of happy couple Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Cape Town – Britain’s second royal wedding for the year is just around the corner and Buckingham Palace is celebrating the happy couple.
Several photos of Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank were shared on social media on Wednesday, giving fans an inside look of their relationship.
Included in the string of images is a snap of the couple at Balmoral in Scotland, a candid New Year’s Eve pic and two adorable photos of both Eugenie and Jack from when they were toddlers.
SEE THE PICS HERE:
The Couple have also shared several photographs of them together. This one shows Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at Balmoral in Scotland during the summer of 2016. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/sD47kVTAor— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2018
This photograph was taken last year when Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were celebrating New Year’s in Verbier. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/tfWb5kamso— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2018
Ahead of their special day, Princess Eugenie, Mr. Jack Brooksbank & their families have today shared a selection of photographs – including these images of The Couple as children: https://t.co/LAK9JCiufn #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/exYIHCefzj— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2018
