Could Harry and Meghan raise Archie in South Africa?

Cape Town – Now that little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is in the world, everyone wants to know everything about the tiny tot.

From how he looks to where he'll be raised.

The first look at Archie came on 8 May 2019 when his mother Meghan and his dad Harry walked him down a famous and fancy hallway in London, and it left everyone clamouring for more.

In April before the birth of Archie, The Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan — who had just settled in at Frogmore Cottage, outside of London — would be making a move to Africa for a set period.

According to CNN: "The royal couple could move abroad for two or three years as part of a major international role being devised by the royal family's courtiers, the paper reports, with Africa raised as a potential destination."

According to The Times of London, the African move would not be happening immediately, as an official decision would not be expected until about 2020.

This echoes a report from Business Insider last month which states that South African officials have been informed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming for a visit later this year, which could be the prelude to a more extended trip.

Business Insider's article cites an initial story from The Daily Mail who quote columnist Richard Eden who explained per his sources: "The trip is being seen as a possible prelude to a much longer stay in Africa, of several months, next year."

Meghan and Harry have always had a special relationship with Southern Africa, from one of their first dates in Botswana to their cute matching bracelets, it totally makes sense that they would want their first child's formative years to take place in a region with so many happy memories.