CUTIE! Celebrating the royal baby with a giant chocolate teddy bear made with 622 bars of Dairy Milk!

2019-05-07 20:35
 
Cadbury World creates giant chocolate teddy bear

Cadbury World has created a 28kg chocolate teddy bear, using around 622 bars worth of Dairy Milk, to celebrate the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first baby.

This is the fourth time Cadbury World created a piece for a royal baby.

Harry and Meghan are expected to introduce baby Sussex to the world on Wednesday, two days after his birth.

READ NEXT: Prince Harry on the birth of his son: 'This little thing is absolutely to die for'

