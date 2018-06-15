Duchess Meghan and Queen Elizabeth sport matching earrings on their day out

Cape Town – Duchess Meghan paid tribute to her new grandmother-in-law in the sweetest way, while on royal duty.

The pair stepped out on Thursday in Cheshire, England for their first solo royal engagement together and boy did it look like they had fun.

Looking elegant as ever, alongside Britain’s matriarch, Meghan wore an eggshell-coloured, black belted Givenchy dress, which she paired with a very sentimental pair of pearl and diamond earrings.

According to E! News, the earrings – which are slightly smaller but exactly the same as the earrings the queen was wearing on their day out – were gifted to the American beauty by Queen Elizabeth herself.

SEE MEGHAN AND THE QUEEN IN THEIR MATCHING EARRINGS HERE:

Amanda Dishaw of the blog Meghan's Mirror told the entertainment site: “We loved the personal touch that was shared between the Queen and her new granddaughter-in-law when the Queen gifted Meghan with a pair of pearl earrings, which Meghan wore today.”

It is not clear whether the earrings come for the queen’s personal jewellery collection or if they were purchased specially for Meghan, but it sure is the sweetest gesture ever.

Meanwhile, during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Chester city centre, Meghan reportedly told a group of fans what a great husband Prince Harry, 33, is.

The couple have been married just short of a month, but already the 36-year-old is calling Harry the “best husband”.

WATCH A SHORT CLIP HERE:

(Photo: Getty Images)