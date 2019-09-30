Duchess Meghan makes surprise stop in Johannesburg to support local artists and designers

Cape Town - The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a pre-tour stop at creative space Victoria Yards in Johannesburg on Monday.

Victoria Yards in Lorentzville is described as an urban village-environment for crafters and artists to work, collaborate and exhibit.

The official Johannesburg leg of the royal tour kicks off on Tuesday and will end with a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Speaking to Channel24 about his once-in-a-lifetime meeting the duchess, artist James Delaney, said: "We were told in the morning to expect a very important guest later in the day, and that the complex would be shut down from 13:00."

Although they weren't told precisely who their very special guest would be, James said that the tenants quickly figured it out, as it was already known that "Meghan was in town."

Meghan arrived at about 14:00, and the artists and designers displayed their work for Meghan. Only the tenants and those working on the grounds were allowed to stay on the premises.

James describes the duchess as "polite, friendly and informal. He says: "We had a friendly chat. I introduced myself as James, and she said: 'Hi, I'm Meghan'."

The pair talked about his work, local artists and the close-knit community at Victoria Yards. "She was there for about an hour and would chat to everyone who came up to her," he said.

The artist, who called the experience a "whirlwind," said: "It was lovely to meet her."

Meghan got a pair of jeans from a local designer, who declined to comment on his meeting with the duchess.

ALSO READ: From Cape Town to Botswana, Angola and Malawi -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an inspiring few days on the second leg of their royal tour