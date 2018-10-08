From Andrea Bocelli to red velvet cake: All the deets about Britain's next royal wedding

London - As the UK prepares for its second royal wedding of the year, Buckingham Palace has released final details about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's special day.

HERE IS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Date, time and place:

The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is due to marry liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday, 12 October at 11:00 GMT (12:00 CAT) in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The ceremony:

The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner will conduct the service as well as wed Eugenie and Jack. The Archbishop of York, The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. John Sentamu will lead the prayer.

Guest performers:

Musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) as well as internationally renowned singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will be performing during the ceremony.

The procession:

After the service, the newly married couple will undertake a short ride in a carriage from the Royal Mews, out of Windsor Castle and on to part of the High Street. The carriage will not travel along the Long Walk.

Military involvement:

State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry will perform a fanfare during the Service, written especially for the occasion by the Commanding Officer of the Bands of the Household Division, Lieutenant Colonel Darren Wolfendale.

Members of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards, of which The Duke of York is Colonel, will line the West Steps of St George’s Chapel as the couple depart after the Wedding ceremony. Pipers from the 2nd Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland will perform Scottish pieces from the Garter Tower as the Bride and Groom depart in the Carriage Procession.

The reception:

Following the carriage procession, Queen Elizabeth will give a reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests.

The cake:

Eugenie and Jack have chosen London based cake designer Sophie Cabot to make a traditional wedding cake.

The red velvet and chocolate cake will incorporate the rich colours of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.

Sophie Cabot started her bespoke cake design business in 2014 and was discovered by the royal couple through her involvement with The Duke of York’s Pitch@Palace programme, where she supplied specially decorated bespoke biscuits.

The bridal party:

According to Express UK, Eugenie's older sister, Beatrice will serve as her maid of honour. Furthermore, singer Robbie Williams' six-year-old daughter Theodora Rose Williams will be one of Eugenie's bridesmaids, as will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte.

Lord Freddie Windsor and actress Sophie Winkleman's daughter Maud Windsor and Olivier de Givenchy's daughter, Ines de Givenchy will also be bridesmaids.

Prince George will serve as a page boy, as will Olivier de Givenchy's son, Louis de Givenchy.

The guests:

Eugenie and Jack announced in a statement in July they are delighted to be inviting 1 200 members of the public to attend their wedding inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle.

Other guests in the Castle grounds will include representatives of charities and organisations supported by the couple, members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of Royal Household staff.

