From tea in Bo-Kaap to a chat with President Ramaphosa – Here's everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to SA





Cape Town – Kensington Palace just released an official announcement detailing everything we need to know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming visit to South Africa, and Prince Harry’s tour of Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated tour of their Royal Highnesses this September and October.

1. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie will visit South Africa together between Monday 23 September and Wednesday 2 October. The duke will then carry out the rest of his tour of the African continent.

2. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will highlight many causes demonstrating a “modern UK-Africa partnership in action”. Causes they champion will include many that was close to Princess Diana’s heart.

The Duke, as President of African Parks and Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana, will highlight the vital conservation work being done to protect wildlife and how sustainable tourism can support the needs of local communities and the environment.

His Royal Highness has worked to help initiate a number of key projects in the region, and will be proud to visit the MOD-African Parks ranger training programme in Malawi. The Duke is also particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed in consultation with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta.

His Royal Highness will meet African partners committed to tackling conservation issues in Botswana and Malawi. The Duke will meet a British military unit in Malawi who are working alongside the local rangers to help combat the threat of the illegal wildlife trade. He will pay tribute, in particular, to Guardsman Mathew Talbot, who sadly lost his life conducting counter-poaching operations in Malawi earlier this year.

Throughout the tour, Their Royal Highnesses as President and Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, will also meet young leaders working to address socio-economic and environmental challenges.

The Duchess will be working with organisations to promote women’s education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The Duchess of Sussex is particularly looking forward to the opportunity to learn from inspirational women in the region. As Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Her Royal Highness will meet female entrepreneurs, academics and community leaders, and join discussions with Southern African young women about the future of their countries.

In a particularly significant and poignant journey, The Duke of Sussex will have the opportunity to return to Angola to see first-hand the legacy of his mother the late Princess Diana, whose visit to Huambo in 1997 helped raise awareness of the threat posed by landmines to communities and livelihoods.

Diana famously stepped out into an active minefield on her visit. Those very steps had a huge impact on the movement to ban the controversial weapon.

3. From self-defence classes in Cape Town to a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the royals will have a very busy week of events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will kick off their tour in Cape Town, visiting a township where they will view a workshop teaching children about their rights, self-awareness and safety and which provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

They will also visit the District Six Museum, parttake in a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six at the nearby Homecoming Centre, before visiting Monwabisi Beach the following day. Tuesday will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex learn about the incredible work being done by Waves For Change, The Lunchbox Fund, as well as see a trip to Kalk Bay and the Bo Kaap.

The Duke and Duchess will visit the Bo Kaap area to mark Heritage Day, a celebration of the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation of South Africa. Their Royal Highnesses will visit Auwal mosque, the oldest mosque in the country, where they will meet representatives from different faith groups to hear about the strength of interfaith dialogue in Cape Town. Afterwards, The Duke and Duchess will visit local residents who will host them for a cup of tea in their home. Bo-Kaap was named a South African Heritage Protection Site earlier this year, ensuring that its unique characteristics are preserved for future generations.

The Duke and Duchess will meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu before they go their separate ways.

Meghan Markle will meet with female entrepreneurs at the Woodstock Exchange and attend a private “Women in Public Service” breakfast in Cape Town, while Prince Harry carries out work in Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

The Duke and Duchess will meet up again in Johannesburg where they will meet with inspiring local youth, Graça Machel, widow of the late former President Mandela and President Cyril Ramaphosa, before making their way across the pond once more.

On Friday, using their Sussex Royal Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared details of the tour and shared with their very many South African followers, “We look forward to seeing you soon!”

SEE THE POST HERE: