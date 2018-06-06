Here's how the royals sneak out of Kensington Palace without being spotted

London - Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince William, and Duchess Catherine together with 11 other royals all live in Kensington Palace.
The palace is located in the centre of London. So how do the royals manage to sneak in and out of the grounds without being noticed?
Watch the video below to find out.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
{{item.description}} Read More »
Port ElizabethS4 Integration (Pty) Ltd
JohannesburgControl Lubrication Systems
Johannesburg SouthMakro SA
HousesR 2 250 000
Apartments / FlatsR 1 441 000
TownhousesR 1 410 000