Here’s when and where you can watch the royal wedding

Cape Town – It’s been five months since the Duke and Duchess tied the not and now, Britain is once again buzzing for another royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to marry in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle at 11:00 GMT (12:00 CAT) on Friday, 12 October.

While Britain’s ITV channel will be covering the wedding live on TV, the broadcast will not be available in South Africa. A recap for local viewers will broadcast on ITV Choice (DStv 123) on Tuesday, 16 October at 20:00.

There will be live coverage available online. All live coverage will start at 10:00 GMT (11:00 CAT).

HERE ARE ALL THE ROYAL WEDDING VIEWING OPTIONS:

Channel24:

Channel24, South Africa’s largest entertainment website, will be providing live updates as the royal wedding day unfolds. Articles provided with photos, videos and more will also go live throughout the day.

YouTube:

Broadcast footage will be live streamed on The Royal Family and The Duke of York's YouTube channels.

Facebook:

Viewers on Facebook will also be able to watch the live stream on The Royal Family and The Duke of York's pages.

Twitter:

On Twitter, followers can watch the stream on The Royal Family and Duke of York live Twitter pages.

The royal website:

Detailed announcements will be made and photographs will also be released on the day of the wedding on the official Royal Family website.

