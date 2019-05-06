Here’s everything we know about baby Sussex – so far!

Cape Town - It’s finally happened! The moment faithful fans and eager royal watchers have been waiting for.

Royal baby Sussex has arrived!



Further details, including a first glimpse and the baby's name, are expected to be revealed in the next few days but there are a few details we do know about the blue-blooded babe so far.

1. It's a boy

The latest addition to the royal family is a boy! Meghan gave birth in the early hours of this morning, according to the couple's official Instagram account.

2. When will we meet him?

Prince Harry announced in a statement on Monday, that he and Meghan will introduce their son to the world in "two days". Fans can expect to get a glimpse of baby Sussex on Wednesday.

3. Who was present for the birth?

Both Harry and Meghan's mom, Doria, were present for the birth - which took place at the royal couple's home in Windsor.

4. How has the line of succession changed?

Baby Sussex is seventh in line to the throne, which means the child is unlikely to be a monarch. The throne will likely stay on the Cambridge side of the family, making Prince William and Kate’s eldest child, Prince George, the future king of England, The Telegraph reports.

5. What will his royal title be?

The newest addition to the royal family will be given the title of Earl of Dumbarton – a subsidiary title given to Harry by the Queen on his wedding day.

6. A modern nursery

The tot’s nursery at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle is reportedly state-of-the art and has been decorated by Meghan, who opted for a modern look instead of the traditional pink and blue décor, The Express reports. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the couple has gone for a monochromatic palette – whites and greys are the colour theme for the nursery.

7. Great-grandchild number?

Baby Sussex is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and the fourth grandchild of Prince Charles..

8. Will he be an American citizen?

Baby Sussex will be able to apply for dual citizenship because Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California in the US. Should Meghan choose to renounce her citizenship, however, this would become less likely.



