Kensington Palace announces Meghan is pregnant

Cape Town - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the couple are happy to announce their bundle of joy will arrive in the spring (autumn in South Africa) of 2019.

They further thanked fans for their support since their wedding in May.

The official announcement comes after weeks of speculation that the former Suits actress is expecting.

Rumours first spread after it was reported that Meghan's mom Doria is taking nanny lessons in order to look after the baby once it arrives.

Meghan's covered-up appearance at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday, 12 October further fueled speculation. It was then later reported that the Duchess of Sussex will not be travelling to Fiji with Harry during their international trip.

