ROYAL WEDDING LIVE: Princess Eugenie arrives
2018-10-12 10:24
Minute-by-minute updates of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wedding day.
Snaps of Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Snaps of Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are in the chapel.
Bridesmaids and Paige Boys arriving:
Princess Charlotte steals the spotlight walking into St George's Chapel.
More members of the royal family arrive.
The mother of the bride and maid of honour's arrival.
The groom, Jack Brooksbank and his brother have arrived. Followed by Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice.
Prince William and Catherine snuck in behind Harry and Meghan.
Harry and Meghan have arrived.
Cara Delevingne is in the chapel!
Kate Moss takes her seat in the chapel.
More details about the car Princess Eugenie will arrive in announced.
Follow the royal wedding live:
Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda have arrived. Their daughter, Theodora, will serve as a bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie.
Singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt have arrived.
Demi Moore arriving, holding tightly onto her fascinator.
Ricky Martin has arrived!
Model Naomi Campbell has arrived!
St George's Chapel is filling up by the minute.
More royal wedding guests are streaming in.
More snaps of the beautiful flower arrangements outside St George's Chapel.
Comedian Jimmy Carr arrived, looking dapper.
It's a windy day in Windsor. Hold on to those hats!
Pixie Geldof and her husband George Barnett have arrived.
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsea has arrived.
Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey, and his wife Emma have arrived.
The streets of Windsor are buzzing ahead of the royal wedding.
Three lucky guests chosen to attend the royal wedding, inside Windsor Castle:
A stunning photo shows a rainbow over St George’s Chapel on the morning of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
Cape Town - It's been five months since the Duke and Duchess tied the knot and now, Britain is once again buzzing for another royal wedding. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to marry in St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle at 11:00 GMT (12:00 CAT) on Friday, 12 October.
Buckingham Palace announces Alex Bramall at their official wedding photographer.
A glimpse of the floral display at St George's Chapel:
Royal fans are already streaming in at Windsor Castle...
The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live stream:
London - As the UK prepares for its second royal wedding of the year, Buckingham Palace has released final details about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's special day. Date, time and place: The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is due to marry liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday, 12 October at 11:00 GMT (12:00 CAT) in St.
Order of Service for the wedding:
Details about the flowers the couple have chosen for their wedding:
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share their love story:
Cape Town - Britain's second royal wedding for the year is just around the corner and Buckingham Palace is celebrating the happy couple. Several photos of Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank were shared on social media on Wednesday, giving fans an inside look of their relationship.
Two friendly faces from South Africa flew all the way to England for the special day.
London - Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
Cape Town - There's a guilty pleasure that comes with following Britain's royal family so attentively. On the one hand the rich history of the British Monarchy is plagued with controversies, on the other, an ever-growing empire continues to challenge past traditions in keeping up with a modern world.
London - It will be a busy year for royal weddings: Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry's nuptials. Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
Cape Town - Britain's royal family have announced another engagement - Princess Eugenie of York and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. The Royal Family announced on Monday morning via Twitter the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Brooksbank got engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua.