Local girl in tears as Meghan kisses her hand – the story behind that beautiful photo

2019-09-26 09:00 by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
 
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan, Du

Cape Town – Duchess Meghan wrapped up the Cape Town leg of the Sussex Royal Tour when she visited mothers2mothers for what turned out to be the most inspiring and uplifting afternoon yet in none other than the Foreshore, Cape Town on a bright and sunny Wednesday afternoon.

Her Royal Highness was greeted by Frank Beadle De Paloma, president and a CEO of mothers2mothers, an African not-for-profit organisation with the vision of a healthy, HIV-free Africa.

The organisation trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health workers across eight African nations. The "mentor mothers" work both in health facilities and door-to-door in local communities to deliver health services while educating other women and their families.

South Africa - Cape Town - 25 September 2019 - The

(INSPIRED AND FULL OF JOY: Duchess Meghan chats to a group of women at mothers2mothers. Photo: African News Agency/Henk Kruger)

"I wanted to shut down," Limpho Nteko, a mothers2mothers spokeswoman and regional manager with a story of her own told Meghan.

Limpho was 19 years old when she married a man seven years older than her and fell pregnant. She lost her child just three weeks after she was born.

She tearfully told of how she couldn't deal with the diagnoses, felt ashamed and wanted to take her own life, but then she fell pregnant again and met a mentor mother.

"They made me believe again. Being HIV positive is not a death sentence," she said.

She has two children now – both are HIV-free.

South Africa - Cape Town - 25 September 2019 - The

(ADORABLE: Duchess Meghan plays with children at mothers2mothers. Photo: African News Agency/Henk Kruger)

Her Royal Highness chatted to some of the women, and played with some of their babies, before donating some of the baby clothes Archie's grown out of. "My friends and I just brought some little things. It's so important to be able to share from our families to yours," she said, before making her way out where she was greeted once more by adoring fans.

One of them was eight-year-old Amara Nenguke.

meghan markle

(A DREAM COME TRUE: Amara Nenguke is overwhelmed meeting Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images)

In tears when she saw Duchess Meghan, the royal gave her a tight squeeze before kneeling down to console the little girl.

"I've never met such an amazing person," Amara gushed in an interview.

And when asked what it was she spoke to Her Royal Highness about in that magical moment she said, "She asked me how old I am, I answered, and she asked me what I wanted to do one day, and she asked me my name. I said, 'I want to be a paediatrician'," Amara said.

And Her Royal Highness told her, "'You can be anything you want'." 

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Archie meets the Arch as the Duke and Duchess kick off day three of their royal tour with a visit to Desmond Tutu 7 photos of baby Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu Local girl in tears as Meghan kisses her hand – the story behind that beautiful photo Former Springbok Juan de Jongh shares a sneak peek into his beautiful wedding day PHOTOS: An unforgettable end to day two of the Sussex Royal Tour as Harry and Meghan meet with inspiring youth from SA
Take off with Brad Pitt in SA cinemas this weekend It's a bumper TV weekend: Here are our 5 top picks Sho Madjozi on viral hit 'John Cena': It's inspired by heartache 7 photos of Zodwa Wabantu's rumoured new 'Ben 10' Zozibini sparkles in the same dress Bonang wore to host the 2019 Miss South Africa finale
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Local entrepreneur Matsi Modise has Meghan in stitches with funny joke about the one thing you won't find on her LinkedIn profile

2019-09-25 17:41
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 