WATCH: Prince Harry on the birth of his son: 'This little thing is absolutely to die for'

UPDATE: 06 May - 16:05

WATCH HARRY ANNOUNCE THE BIRTH OF THEIR SON HERE:

UPDATE: 06 May - 16:01



Prince Harry further announced he and Meghan will introduce their first born to the world in "two days" time, after they have had time to celebrate as a new family.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

"Yes I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself have had a baby boy early this morning, a healthy boy ."Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined.



"How any woman does that, what they do is beyond comprehension.



"We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support of everybody out there, it's been amazing so I just wanted to share this with everybody.



"Still thinking about names but, yeah, the baby is a little overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it – but that’s the next bit.



"We'll be able to see you in two days' time as planned and be able to share it with you as a family and share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby.



"I haven’t been at many births, this is definitely my first birth – it was amazing, absolutely incredible and as I said, I’m so incredible proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, so this little thing is absolutely to die for so I’m over the moon.



"Thank you very much guys, thank you."

UPDATE: 06 May - 15:47



According to Sky News Prince Harry was present for the birth of their son at 05:26 this morning. On the birth of his first child, Harry said: "This little thing is absolutely to die for."

The Royal Family added in a tweet that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland was also present for the birth of her first grandchild. The rest of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, have been informed of the birth.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:





UPDATE: 06 May - 15:39



Sussex Royal confirmed on Instagram that Meghan has given birth to a baby boy.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on 6 May, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

SEE THE POST HERE:





UPDATE: 06 May 2019 - 15:07



Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan went into labour in the early hours of this morning, via Twitter.

"The duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon," the statement read.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour.



Sky News reported on Monday afternoon that the former American actress is due to give birth any time now.

As previously reported Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to keep the birth plan of their child private, noting that the announcement of the birth would be made after they have had time to celebrate as a new family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan are changing all the rules for the birth of the royal baby - and here's how

Meghan opted not to give birth in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's hospital and will not be posing with the newborn and Harry on the steps as previously done by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and the late Princess Diana.

The first glimpse of the baby – who is now seventh in line to the throne – plus more details including the baby's name is expected to be revealed in the next few days.