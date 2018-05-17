Meghan Markle releases a statement after father wedding drama

Cape Town – Meghan Markle has shared an official statement regarding the state of her father’s health as well as whether he will be attending her wedding.

Kensington Palace on Thursday tweeted the American actress’ report that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending the royal wedding.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the statement said.

Meghan made no mention as to who will be replacing Thomas for the duty of walking her down the aisle.

Meghan's statement follows reports that her father had heart surgery on Wednesday, after suffering a heart attack last week.

Thomas' involvement in the royal wedding has been caught in a media storm after staged paparazzi photos of himself hunched over a computer at an internet café in Mexico reading articles about his daughter surfaced.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said at the time.

