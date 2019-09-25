Meghan thinks Harry is the 'best dad'

2019-09-25 15:28
 
Baby Archie. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

Cape Town - The Duchess of Sussex has praised her husband Prince Harry for being the "best dad" to their five-month-old son Archie.

According to PEOPLE.com, while speaking during their tour of South Africa on Tuesday, Meghan reportedly told Ash Heese (who works as a training and partnerships manager at NGO Waves for Change) that "parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning."

Ash elaborated on the conversation with the duchess, adding: "She said, 'He's the best dad,' and [Harry] said, 'No, she's the best mum'."

The couple, along with their infant, met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday and gave the world a closer look at the adorable royal baby. 

READ NEXT: 7 photos of baby Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Compiled by Alex Isaacs. (Sources: PEOPLE.com, Bang Showbiz, Channel24.)

Read more on:    sussex royal tour 2019  |  royals

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Archie meets the Arch as the Duke and Duchess kick off day three of their royal tour with a visit to Desmond Tutu PHOTOS: We visit the oldest mosque in South Africa with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Heritage Day PHOTOS: An unforgettable end to day two of the Sussex Royal Tour as Harry and Meghan meet with inspiring youth from SA PHOTOS: Harry and Meghan's colourful Heritage Day celebrations in Bo-Kaap 7 photos of baby Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Take off with Brad Pitt in SA cinemas this weekend It's a bumper TV weekend: Here are our 5 top picks Sho Madjozi on viral hit 'John Cena': It's inspired by heartache 7 photos of Zodwa Wabantu's rumoured new 'Ben 10' Zozibini sparkles in the same dress Bonang wore to host the 2019 Miss South Africa finale
NEXT ON CHANNELX

7 photos of baby Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu

2019-09-25 12:05
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 