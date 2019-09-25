Meghan thinks Harry is the 'best dad'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
Cape Town - The Duchess of Sussex has praised her husband Prince Harry for being the "best dad" to their five-month-old son Archie.
According to PEOPLE.com, while speaking during their tour of South Africa on Tuesday, Meghan reportedly told Ash Heese (who works as a training and partnerships manager at NGO Waves for Change) that "parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning."
Ash elaborated on the conversation with the duchess, adding: "She said, 'He's the best dad,' and [Harry] said, 'No, she's the best mum'."
The couple, along with their infant, met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday and gave the world a closer look at the adorable royal baby.
Compiled by Alex Isaacs. (Sources: PEOPLE.com, Bang Showbiz, Channel24.)
