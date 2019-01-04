Nearly half of Britain wants Prince Charles to abdicate

Cape Town – A new survey shows that nearly half of Britain want Prince Charles to abdicate after Queen Elizabeth dies.

The survey, conducted by BMG Research on behalf of The Independent, shows that 46% of the UK’s public would like to see Prince Charles step down to allow his son, Prince William to take the throne, while 27% voted that crown be directly passed on to the Duke of Cambridge.

Furthermore 13% strongly disagreed with either of the above actions.

Meanwhile, 20% of the 1 500 people surveyed want to see Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take the title of queen should Prince Charles not abdicate.

And while many believe William, 36, should take the thrown after the queen dies, it seems Prince Charles is ready to take over from his 92-year-old mother.

Speaking in a BBC documentary which celebrated his 70th birthday in November, Prince Charles made sure to let all viewers know he is preparing to take the throne.

“You know, I've tried to make sure whatever I've done has been non-party political, and I think it's vital to remember there's only room for one sovereign at a time, not two.

“So, you can't be the same as the sovereign if you’re the Prince of Wales or the heir… I do realise that it is a separate exercise being sovereign. So, of course I understand entirely how that should operate.”

