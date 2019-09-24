PHOTOS: An unforgettable end to day two of the Sussex Royal Tour as Harry and Meghan meet with inspiring youth from SA

Cape Town – Just before the sun began to set on the British High Commissioner's beautiful garden in Bishopscourt on Tuesday evening, an undeniable energy filled the air as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was about to arrive. And no, it wasn't just because we were anxiously waiting to see them, nor was it the fact that we were lucky enough to be serenaded by an African Choir putting on an incredible performance of Johnny Clegg's Asimbonanga.

There was a cheerfulness – a hopefulness – that made you feel as though you were part of something very special.

(A WARM WELCOME: The Duke of Sussex thanking the choir for their beautiful song and dance. Photo: Bashiera Parker)

While the guests at the reception included a few famous faces, the Duke and Duchess were delighted to meet the youth involved in ocean protection and conservation, female township leaders, young entrepreneurs, water crisis responders, and more.

"Thank you for introducing us to Cape Town," Prince Harry began his speech. "Especially to my wife, who hasn't been to this part of Africa before."

"It's certainly a privilege and a pleasure to be able to bring my family here and make it the first official visit," he said. "Yesterday was quite remarkable in Nyanga. One of the things that stood out the most as it does in a lot of the visits we do around the world, especially in the Commonwealth, is the power of the youth and what the young people are able to do.

"Cape Town has so much to celebrate, but I think what the two of us have been really, really impressed by, are those young people, and the young people that are here this evening."

(LAUGHTER AND CHEER: Harry and Meghan chatting to guests. Photo: Bashiera Parker)

Two very special guests who got to shake hands and chat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they made their way through the crowd was Jade Bothma and Hunter Mitchell, who both received a prestigious honour from none other than Her Majesty, The Queen.

(HONOURED: Hunter Mitchell and Jade Bothma. Photo: Bashiera Parker)

Duchess Meghan was particularly taken with Jade's "beautiful" necklace made from recyclable plastic as she advocates day in and day out for ocean conservation, while Prince Harry accepted a plush rhino from Hunter as a gift to Archie.

(A GIFT FOR MASTER ARCHIE: Hunter Mitchell didn't forget about the littlest royal. Photo: Bashiera Parker)

I was lucky enough to brush shoulders with Hunter, who told me all about the amazing work he's doing.

"I raise money for injured and orphaned baby rhinos after their mothers have sadly been poached. That money goes to rescuing, raising and rehabilitating these baby rhinos back into the wild. So it helps the rhino population grow."

Hunter told me, as he told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, educating others is just as important.

"Because we're running out of time," he said, spoken like a true advocate. And when I asked what it was like meeting the royals, he was poised as I imagine he always is, but he couldn't help but gush when he said he was "so honoured" and "so excited".

"When I met them, I was so nervous, but I shouldn't be. They're the kindest people ever!"

(A PROUD MOMENT: Harry and Meghan with Jade and Hunter. Photo: Bashiera Parker)

Jade had a similar feeling but said of their meeting, "It was one of the best experiences I've ever had."

Speaking to Jade's dad, Nick Bothma, I knew just how happy he was that his daughter had that experience. The doting dad was beaming!

"I'm extremely proud," he told me. "She's done this all on her own, she's had her own trajectory.

"I feel extremely proud and encouraged by the future, driven by our youth. They are the ones leading the way."

The Duke and Duchess didn't stay much longer, and soon disappeared up the long winding driveway, but something remained in the air. It was a feeling I couldn't quite describe but it left me motivated... inspired even.

And I'm sure it wasn't just me feeling it.

As the sun set painting the sky a, dare I say, youthful orange, Hunter's words on meeting Harry and Meghan popped up in my mind again: "It was just a great moment meeting them. It was filled with energy." That was it! He felt it too.

