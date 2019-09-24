PHOTOS: Harry and Meghan's colourful Heritage Day celebrations in Bo-Kaap

2019-09-24 18:40
 
South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-

Cape Town – Bo-Kaap on Heritage Day welcomed two royal visitors when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the South African public holiday with locals. 

In May 2018, Bo-Kaap was awarded National Heritage Status. 

Meghan and Harry strolled through the colourful and multicultural neighbourhood on the special day that recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of South Africa. 

ALSO READ: We visit the oldest mosque in South Africa with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Heritage Day

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-

South Africa - Cape Town - 24 September 2019 - Bo-


(Compiled by Herman Eloff. Photos by Courtney Africa/African News Agency)

READ NEXT: 10 beautiful black and white photos of Harry and Meghan's visit to Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day in South Africa

Most ReadEditor's Choice
ROYAL SA TOUR: Harry tries porring while Meghan snacks on a samosa in District Six Captured on camera: The moment Meghan breaks away from the royal entourage to meet a local girl in the crowd Ndlovu Youth choir gets R1m cheque as they arrive back home 10 photos from Harry and Meghan's visit to District Six Homecoming Centre on SA tour WATCH: What's it like meeting Harry and Meghan? These locals will tell you!
Take off with Brad Pitt in SA cinemas this weekend It's a bumper TV weekend: Here are our 5 top picks Sho Madjozi on viral hit 'John Cena': It's inspired by heartache 7 photos of Zodwa Wabantu's rumoured new 'Ben 10' Zozibini sparkles in the same dress Bonang wore to host the 2019 Miss South Africa finale
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PHOTOS: We visit the oldest mosque in South Africa with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Heritage Day

2019-09-24 16:52
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 