PHOTOS: Harry and Meghan's colourful Heritage Day celebrations in Bo-Kaap

Cape Town – Bo-Kaap on Heritage Day welcomed two royal visitors when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the South African public holiday with locals.



In May 2018, Bo-Kaap was awarded National Heritage Status.

Meghan and Harry strolled through the colourful and multicultural neighbourhood on the special day that recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of South Africa.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:





(Compiled by Herman Eloff. Photos by Courtney Africa/African News Agency)

