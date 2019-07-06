PICS: Archie's official christening photos with royal family have been released

Cape Town - After Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, Saturday, 6 July the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have release pictures of the royal occasion.

It was a small occasion with only 25 guests invited.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were all in attendance.

Prince Harry's childhood nanny Tiggy Legge Bourke, and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes also attended the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth was unable to attend as she had a previous engagement.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby who also baptised Meghan last year officiated the ceremony for the little royal.

The youngest royal was swathed in an embroidered silk and lace robe for the occasion. The exquisite gown is a replica of the Honiton lace, satin-lined gown commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. It was worn by more than 60 royals before it was retired in 2008, when the Queen Elizabeth had the replica made to keep the original preserved.

The two-month-old is seventh in line to the throne and does not have a royal title.

Two photos taken by Chris Allerton were released on the official Instagram account of the royal couple.

The first was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle and the second one is black and white snap of Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie.

SEE THE PICS HERE: