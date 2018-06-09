PICS: Duchess Meghan joins the royal family for first Trooping the Colour





Cape Town – Britain’s royal family stepped out on Saturday for the Trooping the Colour parade to mark Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday.

The parade and ceremony was the first official royal event following the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just recently returned from their honeymoon, that the entire British monarchy attended.

This was also the first Trooping Duchess Meghan attended since marrying Prince Harry on 19 May, as well as the couple’s first time appearing on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with fellow royal family members.

Queen Elizabeth was the first to arrive at Horse Guards Parade for her birthday parade.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived together after the queen while the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of York rode in on horseback closely behind.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed suit by horse and carriage together with the Duke of Kent.

Also in attendance were the Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Windsor.

The day’s proceedings closed with an RAF flypast, which was watched by members of the royal family from Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

(Photo: Getty Images)