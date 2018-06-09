PICS: Duchess Meghan joins the royal family for first Trooping the Colour

Cape Town – Britain’s royal family stepped out on Saturday for the Trooping the Colour parade to mark Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday.
The parade and ceremony was the first official royal event following the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just recently returned from their honeymoon, that the entire British monarchy attended.
This was also the first Trooping Duchess Meghan attended since marrying Prince Harry on 19 May, as well as the couple’s first time appearing on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with fellow royal family members.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Trooping the Colour. This is the first Trooping The Duchess of Sussex is attending following the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/bZhHBhxQg4— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Trooping the Colour. This is the first Trooping The Duchess of Sussex is attending following the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/bZhHBhxQg4
Queen Elizabeth was the first to arrive at Horse Guards Parade for her birthday parade.
The Queen has arrived at Horse Guards Parade in London for the Trooping the Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade. Find out more about The Queen's Birthday here - https://t.co/aYsxcys1FQ pic.twitter.com/DkRp5r1EL8— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018
The Queen has arrived at Horse Guards Parade in London for the Trooping the Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade. Find out more about The Queen's Birthday here - https://t.co/aYsxcys1FQ pic.twitter.com/DkRp5r1EL8
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived together after the queen while the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of York rode in on horseback closely behind.
The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge ride out down The Mall in a carriage for Trooping. pic.twitter.com/noOZ3jlrpN— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018
The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge ride out down The Mall in a carriage for Trooping. pic.twitter.com/noOZ3jlrpN
The Duke of Cambridge attends Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade, on horseback #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/p6WFrRw9fR— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 9, 2018
The Duke of Cambridge attends Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade, on horseback #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/p6WFrRw9fR
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed suit by horse and carriage together with the Duke of Kent.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by The Duke of Kent as they attend Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade, for the first time together #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/4k9Gtei7cp— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 9, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by The Duke of Kent as they attend Trooping the Colour, The Queen's Birthday Parade, for the first time together #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/4k9Gtei7cp
Also in attendance were the Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Windsor.
The Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Windsor are also attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony. pic.twitter.com/qhJLG3fe6c— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018
The Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Windsor are also attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony. pic.twitter.com/qhJLG3fe6c
The day’s proceedings closed with an RAF flypast, which was watched by members of the royal family from Buckingham Palace’s balcony.
(Photo: Getty Images)
{{item.description}} Read More »
Port ElizabethS4 Integration (Pty) Ltd
JohannesburgControl Lubrication Systems
Johannesburg SouthMakro SA
HousesR 3 375 000
Apartments / FlatsR 1 441 000
TownhousesR 1 410 000