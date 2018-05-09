PICS: Madame Tussauds unveils spot on Meghan Markle wax figure alongside Prince Harry

Cape Town – Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new Meghan Markle wax figure alongside Prince Harry at their London museum.
The wax museum unveiled their life-size replica of the American actress on Wednesday, in celebration of her upcoming nuptials to the British royal on Saturday, 19 May.
TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WAX FIGURE HERE:
You guessed it alright! We're so excited to announce that Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon very soon! Hands up if you're living for this LOOK! ?? #RoyalWedding #MeghanMarkle
Madame Tussauds is known for sometimes missing the mark when it comes to immortalising well-known faces but seemed to have nailed Meghan and Harry’s looks.
Meghan is wearing an elegant green dress – which is an exact copy of the £437 designer dress she wore under her white coat when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement last November.
SEE A SNAP HERE:
Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news.
Harry's figure was originally created to mark his 30th birthday in 2014 and has been updated for the occasion.
