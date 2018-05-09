PICS: Madame Tussauds unveils spot on Meghan Markle wax figure alongside Prince Harry

2018-05-09 13:03
 
Prince Harry,Meghan Markle

Cape Town – Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new Meghan Markle wax figure alongside Prince Harry at their London museum.

The wax museum unveiled their life-size replica of the American actress on Wednesday, in celebration of her upcoming nuptials to the British royal on Saturday, 19 May.

TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WAX FIGURE HERE:

Madame Tussauds is known for sometimes missing the mark when it comes to immortalising well-known faces but seemed to have nailed Meghan and Harry’s looks.

Meghan is wearing an elegant green dress – which is an exact copy of the £437 designer dress she wore under her white coat when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement last November.

SEE A SNAP HERE:

Harry's figure was originally created to mark his 30th birthday in 2014 and has been updated for the occasion.

