PICS: Meghan supports hubby Prince Harry at Audi Polo Challenge

2018-07-02 10:20
 
meghan markle, prince harry

Cape Town – The Duchess of Sussex spent her weekend effortlessly supporting her husband the Duke of Sussex and Prince William at a polo event.

The royal brothers took part in the two-day Audi Polo Challenge on behalf of their charities, at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England.

On Saturday, Meghan was photographed looking chic in a 3/4-length, sand-coloured Shoshanna Ashland sleeveless and belted dress, paired with brown Sarah Flint Grear tie-up sandals and a white Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat.

The new royal was spotted hanging out with celeb friends, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, as Princes Harry and William played their favourite sport.

Also in attendance on Saturday was Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

SEE PICS HERE:

meghan markle

meghan markle

meghan markle

meghan markle

prince harry

Meghan was also spotted at day two of the event on Sunday, which would have been the late Princess Diana’s 57th birthday.

In photos, obtained by E! News, the former Suits actress sports her most casual outfit yet during a public appearance since marrying Harry. 

Following Sunday’s match, Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne was photographed with Princes Harry and William’s team on the podium.

SEE PICS HERE:

prince harry

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash, Getty Images)

