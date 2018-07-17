PICS: Prince Harry and Meghan commemorate Nelson Mandela at centenary exhibition

Cape Town – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre to mark what would have been Madiba’s 100th birthday.
According to tweets shared by Kensington Palace, the exhibition – displayed in Queen Elizabeth Hall – was jointly curated by the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the British Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives, and the Southbank Centre.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at @southbankcentre Queen Elizabeth Hall. pic.twitter.com/ZDuvjeDm02— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
The @Mandela100UK Exhibition celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela and marks 100 years since he was born. It is jointly curated by the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the British Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives, and the Southbank Centre. pic.twitter.com/JP6vwbfSOo— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
Mandela - who was elected South Africa's first black president after spending nearly three decades in prison - would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday, 18 July. He died on 5 December 2013.
Upon their arrival, Harry and Meghan were welcomed by crowds of people as well as Lord Peter Hain, Chair of The Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee and Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of the Centre.
Their Royal Highnesses arrive @southbankcentre and are met by Lord Peter Hain, Chair of The Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee and Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of the Centre. pic.twitter.com/BfGxsnYLFq— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
During their visit the royal couple met 92-year-old Andrew Mlangeni, who stood on trial accused of sabotage against the then apartheid government in 1938, and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island, as well as Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet 92-year-old Andrew Mlangeni, who stood on trial accused of sabotage against the then apartheid government in 1938, and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island. pic.twitter.com/Lg7xDGFwHL— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also meet Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela @southbankcentre before viewing the @Mandela100UK exhibition. pic.twitter.com/8elD7eF6Bh— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
Harry and Meghan then viewed some of the items displayed in the exhibit and mingled with Anti-Apartheid activists and close friends of Madiba. They were also treated to a performance from the Ubunye Choir.
Their Royal Highnesses meet Paul and Adelaide Joseph, Anti-Apartheid activists and close friends of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/el7poVbnYn— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
Their Royal Highnesses hear a performance from the Ubunye Choir, which is made up of people from the South African diaspora. pic.twitter.com/BwcEC1gN36— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
Their Royal Highnesses hear speeches and meet people celebrating the official opening of the exhibition that will launch two days ahead of @southbankcentre’s Africa Utopia festival. pic.twitter.com/f5ZvKpZXpx— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
During a visit to South Africa in 2015, Prince Harry met Graca Machel at the Nelson Mandela Foundation Centre of Memory in Johannesburg. In a speech Harry praised the Nelson Mandela Foundation for "empowering the next generation of engaged South African citizens."
In 2015, during a Royal visit to South Africa, The Duke of Sussex saw the archives at the Nelson Mandela Foundation Centre of Memory in Johannesburg. ?? @PAImages pic.twitter.com/MiAUDaf3VC— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
HRH met Mandela's widow Graca Machel at the Centre and gave this speech saying; “These organisations, which include the Nelson Mandela Foundation, are empowering the next generation of engaged South African citizens," More > https://t.co/mlGmqfLQwy ?? @PAImages pic.twitter.com/ddswEIO3zG— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018
Follow all Madiba centenary celebrations at Mandela100.
