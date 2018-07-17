PICS: Prince Harry and Meghan commemorate Nelson Mandela at centenary exhibition

Cape Town – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre to mark what would have been Madiba’s 100th birthday.

According to tweets shared by Kensington Palace, the exhibition – displayed in Queen Elizabeth Hall – was jointly curated by the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the British Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives, and the Southbank Centre.

Mandela - who was elected South Africa's first black president after spending nearly three decades in prison - would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday, 18 July. He died on 5 December 2013.



Upon their arrival, Harry and Meghan were welcomed by crowds of people as well as Lord Peter Hain, Chair of The Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee and Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of the Centre.

During their visit the royal couple met 92-year-old Andrew Mlangeni, who stood on trial accused of sabotage against the then apartheid government in 1938, and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island, as well as Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela.

Harry and Meghan then viewed some of the items displayed in the exhibit and mingled with Anti-Apartheid activists and close friends of Madiba. They were also treated to a performance from the Ubunye Choir.

During a visit to South Africa in 2015, Prince Harry met Graca Machel at the Nelson Mandela Foundation Centre of Memory in Johannesburg. In a speech Harry praised the Nelson Mandela Foundation for "empowering the next generation of engaged South African citizens."

