PICS: Prince Louis makes his first royal appearance at Trooping the Colour

2019-06-08 15:03
 
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis d

Cape Town – Britain's royal family stepped out on Saturday for the Trooping the Colour parade to mark Queen Elizabeth's official birthday.

The parade and ceremony was the first official royal event following the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son.

This is the first event Meghan has attended since going on maternity leave after welcoming son, Archie just four weeks ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a carriage ride with The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Trooping the Colour marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

This year over 1 400 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians from The Household Division and The Household Calvary took part in the parade.

It was also the first year that the BBC live-streamed the event on YouTube.

Queen Elizabeth was the first to arrive at Horse Guards Parade for her birthday parade. Since giving up his royal duties this is the second year the Duke of Edinburgh did not attend the event.

The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of York and The Princess Royal of The Blues and Royals and The Duke of Kent, Royal Colonel, accompanied the queen on horseback.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, The Duke of Kent, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, were also in attendance.

SEE MORE OF THE PARADE HERE:



The day's proceedings closed with an RAF flypast, which was watched by members of the royal family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.

All eyes were on the youngest royals with one-year-old Prince Louis making first appearance at a royal event alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The little prince clearly enjoyed his first outing he waved and clapped his hands in delight.

SEE PICS HERE:

The royal family at the Trooping of the Colour.

The royal family at the Trooping of the Colour.

The royal family at the Trooping of the Colour.

The royal family at the Trooping of the Colour.

The royal family at the Trooping of the Colour.


(Photos: Getty Images)

Read more on:    queen elizabeth  |  prince louis  |  royals  |  royal news

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA singer Nichume Siwundla dies WATCH: Connie Ferguson breaks the internet with her abs Becoming Meghan Markle: Tiffany Smith speaks about playing the Duchess of Sussex in new Lifetime film PICS: Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad weds Ziphozenkosi Mthembu in beautiful ceremony One half of Locnville is engaged and his proposal was the cutest!
Becoming Meghan Markle: Tiffany Smith speaks about playing the Duchess of Sussex in new Lifetime film WATCH: Connie Ferguson breaks the internet with her abs Could Harry and Meghan raise Archie in South Africa? Afrikaans Ghoema Music Awards to continue, loses CEO PIC: A sneak peek from Bonang's pre-birthday photo shoot
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Meghan makes first public appearance since birth of Archie

58 minutes ago
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 