PICS: Prince Louis makes his first royal appearance at Trooping the Colour

Cape Town – Britain's royal family stepped out on Saturday for the Trooping the Colour parade to mark Queen Elizabeth's official birthday.

The parade and ceremony was the first official royal event following the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son.

This is the first event Meghan has attended since going on maternity leave after welcoming son, Archie just four weeks ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a carriage ride with The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Her Majesty is joined by The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #TroopingtheColour. pic.twitter.com/mpRJ0r5NvX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019

Trooping the Colour marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

This year over 1 400 soldiers, 300 horses and 400 musicians from The Household Division and The Household Calvary took part in the parade.

It was also the first year that the BBC live-streamed the event on YouTube.

Queen Elizabeth was the first to arrive at Horse Guards Parade for her birthday parade. Since giving up his royal duties this is the second year the Duke of Edinburgh did not attend the event.

The Queen travels down The Mall from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.



Today is the 69th time The Queen has attended #TroopingtheColour - a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark her official birthday #QBP2019 pic.twitter.com/g03j4lSciZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019

The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of York and The Princess Royal of The Blues and Royals and The Duke of Kent, Royal Colonel, accompanied the queen on horseback.

Royal Colonels: The Prince of Wales @welshguards, The Duke of Cambridge @irish_guards, The Duke of York @GrenadierGds and The Princess Royal of The Blues and Royals @HCav1660 accompany HM on horseback, along with The Duke of Kent, Royal Colonel of @scots_guards #QBP2019 pic.twitter.com/K1l8gk0Ewx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, The Duke of Kent, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, were also in attendance.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, The Duke of Kent, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, are also in attendance at #TroopingtheColour. pic.twitter.com/IkmfLumrif — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019

SEE MORE OF THE PARADE HERE:

Spectacular scenes down The Mall as Her Majesty travels back to Buckingham Palace at the Head of The Queen’s Guard, preceded by Massed Bands and the Sovereign’s Escort #TroopingTheColour. pic.twitter.com/B9lyvetyHK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019





The Colour of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards @GrenadierGds is being trooped at #QBP2019.



The colours (flags) of the battalion are carried (or 'trooped') down the ranks. #TroopingTheColour originally ensured that soldiers recognised their battalion’s colour during battle. pic.twitter.com/iTmWhVWOwZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019





Half a million steps marched and counting...??‍??



The entire @Householddiv march past The Queen, and give a Royal Salute along with @KingsTroopRHA and the Massed Bands of the Foot Guards and Mounted Bands of @HCav1660 ?? @BBCStudiosLive pic.twitter.com/sj5QjEJhrP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 8, 2019

The day's proceedings closed with an RAF flypast, which was watched by members of the royal family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.

All eyes were on the youngest royals with one-year-old Prince Louis making first appearance at a royal event alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The little prince clearly enjoyed his first outing he waved and clapped his hands in delight.

SEE PICS HERE:





(Photos: Getty Images)