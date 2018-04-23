PICS: Prince William brings Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet their brother

2018-04-23
 
Prince William arrives at the hospital with Prince

Cape Town – Prince William briefly left Kate Middleton’s side to fetch their two children to meet their new baby brother.

William left the hospital around four hours after Kate gave birth and told the crowd he would be “back in a minute” before jumping in the car and driving off.

The 35-year-old later returned with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, and posed for a quick photo before disappearing into the hospital.

The royal couple are said to be making their official first appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing with their newborn son in the coming hours.

