PICS: Prince William visits Kenya

2018-10-01 09:05
 
Prince William visits the British Army Training Un

Cape Town - Prince William spent the weekend in Kenya, where he met a youngster with his namesake.

The Duke of Cambridge spent a week travelling to African countries including Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya, to learn more about wildlife conservation in Africa.

READ NEXT: Prince William tracks rhinos in Namibia

From tracking rhinos in Namibia to learning about the importance of transport in combating the illegal wildlife trade in Tanzania, William’s eye-opening trip ended with a visit to the Kenyan town of Kinamba.

There, William joined British Army Training Unit Kenya in meeting a local football team and presented them with Aston Villa shirts.

Kensington Palace went on to share a photo of Britain’s Prince William meeting a young local with his namesake.

The caption alongside the photo reads: “William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba”

SEE THE SPECIAL SNAP HERE:

William also spent time with local school children, bringing them soccer balls to enjoy.

The British royal then paid a visit to Laikipia to see how British and Kenyan troops are training together.

Read more on:    prince william  |  kenya  |  royals  |  royal family

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Where's that Markle sparkle? Emilia Clarke's new do is inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt and it looks great! Lindsay Lohan’s shocking Instagram live post has people furious MKRSA: Semi-final win ends with a sweet proposal Gwyneth Paltrow is married!
Meet the new doctor on Grey’s Anatomy WATCH: Oprah describes a perfect date night and we are listening This quirky show is perfect for lazy viewing What's better: Real sets or CGI? 6 TV shows about making TV shows
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Kanye West announces name change to 'Ye'

2018-09-30 12:56
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 