PICS: Prince William visits Kenya

Cape Town - Prince William spent the weekend in Kenya, where he met a youngster with his namesake.

The Duke of Cambridge spent a week travelling to African countries including Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya, to learn more about wildlife conservation in Africa.

From tracking rhinos in Namibia to learning about the importance of transport in combating the illegal wildlife trade in Tanzania, William’s eye-opening trip ended with a visit to the Kenyan town of Kinamba.

There, William joined British Army Training Unit Kenya in meeting a local football team and presented them with Aston Villa shirts.

Kensington Palace went on to share a photo of Britain’s Prince William meeting a young local with his namesake.

The caption alongside the photo reads: “William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba”

William also spent time with local school children, bringing them soccer balls to enjoy.

The British royal then paid a visit to Laikipia to see how British and Kenyan troops are training together.