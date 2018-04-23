Pippa Middleton is pregnant – reports

Cape Town – Pippa Middleton, 34, and her husband James Matthews, 42,  are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The Sun on Sunday exclusively reported that the English socialite is expecting and shared the news with family and friends last week, after her 12-week scan.

Pippa’s happy news comes as her older sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, prepares to give birth to her third child with Britain’s Prince William.

The publication further reported that Kate was the second to hear about Pippa’s news and “could not have been more delighted.”

Shortly after news broke, Pippa was spotted walking her dogs in London on Sunday. A photo, obtained by E! News, shows a happy Pippa wearing a jumpsuit that had a strategically placed bow on her midsection.

Pippa and James tied the knot in a church in rural England on 20 May 2017. A source previously told People magazine the couple were looking forward to settling down and having kids shortly after their wedding.

