Cape Town – Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle.

The update on Friday comes after Meghan released a statement confirming that her father will no longer be attending the wedding at St George’s Chapel on Saturday, 19 May.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the statement said on Thursday.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle releases statement after father wedding drama

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel," Kensington Palace tweeted.

SEE THE UPDATE HERE: