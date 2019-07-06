Prince George got a tennis lesson from his favourite player Roger Federer

2019-07-06 07:59
 
Prince George of Cambridge.

Cape Town – Prince George was given a tennis lesson by Swiss champion Roger Federer.

The Duchess of Cambridge during an interview with former tennis player Anne Keothavong on the tournament's radio show, Wimbledon Coffee Morning that the eight-time Wimbledon winner is  George's favourite player, reports The Independent.

When asked about it at a post-match interview on Thursday Roger revealed that he had met the five-year-old at his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton's house where they hit a few balls together.

Roger went on to compliment George's technique saying, "At that stage, it's all about just touch the ball. It's already good," reports The Telegraph.

On being George's favourite, the 37-year-old downplayed it saying he has an advantage because he is the only tennis player George has met.

Kate has always been a keen tennis player and is the Patron of Wimbledon. On Tuesday she made an appearance to watch a match and paid a visit to the warm-up and practise area.

READ MORE: Duchess Kate is all smiles on court 14 at Wimbledon

 

 

