Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reflect on their tour of South Africa with Graça Machel: 'We've met the most incredible people - it's been beautiful'

Cape Town – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Graça Machel in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon, where the wife of the late Nelson Mandela greeted Their Royal Highnesses outside the British High Commissioner's residence in Hyde Park.

She shook Meghan's hand saying it was an honour to meet the Duchess of Sussex for the first time, but Meghan held her hand saying the honour was hers.

Prince Harry kissed Graça on both cheeks – he'd previously met her in 2015. "It's so good to see you again," she said to the duke, before escorting them both inside.

Teacups and saucers were set out on the coffee table in the living room where Their Royal Highnesses had a chat with Graça.

Though their conversation was private for the most part, they did allow the media to listen in while the Duke and Duchess reflected on their tour of South Africa.

"We've met the most incredible people," Duchess Meghan said, describing South Africa as the most "energising" place.

"Even though it's a full schedule," she said of their tour, "you just feel uplifted.

"It's been beautiful."

While Her Royal Highness spent the tour in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Prince Harry's also travelled to Botswana, Angola and Malawi over the span of five days.

While Meghan met with inspiring women and youth, Prince Harry planted trees in order to promote the importance of looking after the planet, before shifting our focus to protecting wildlife. He also stopped in Angola to see the legacy of his mother. Princess Diana was famously pictured stepping on an active minefield in 1997, which effectively changed the course of history. When Harry did the same in 2019 he was overcome with emotion knowing what was once a danger zone has now become a thriving community.

After Harry spoke of his journey, Graça said, referring specifically to him following in his mother's footsteps, "It was really, very moving."